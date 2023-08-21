For the rossoblù coach, Claudio Ranieri, there will be some unavailable and players in doubt. The injured Mancosu, Lapadula and Rog remain out

Monday 21 August at 18.40, day and time of Cagliari’s return to Serie A after a year among the cadets. Claudio Ranieri presented the challenge to Juric’s team in the press conference on the eve.

Ranieri annoyed about the transfer date…

Turin-Cagliari, Ranieri’s conference: “I’m fully satisfied. We’re working well, I agree with the sporting director and President. Turin? I expect a team that finished mid-table last year, with a good coach who you know the players by heart. They have perfect automatisms and have introduced excellent players. Torino is a team that will try to enter Europe. And can we compare ourselves and them? There is little we can do. We have to fight and respect, but then we play and just as they will put us in difficulty, we will try too. The emotions are always there, especially with Cagliari involved. I will keep everything inside and will watch my team fight with strong-willed eyes. I have a lot of good players. We know who is ill. They are all in good physical condition, but not 100%. The minutes against Palermo raised their physical condition.” See also Inter, Dzeko and Correa to the rescue: new challenge to "LuLa"

Ranieri’s words on the market: “The two defenders and the attacker will arrive. It’s a difficult market and strength comes from ideas and luckily there are people who have them. As I always say, we coaches would like to have the team already done . But it’s a question of shortened dates. I can’t understand it. Business is done in the last week, in the last second and also late. Why not finish the session earlier? Prati is a player with an excellent game vision, one of the first players put on the notebook. I liked him when we played against Spal. I called De Rossi to find out how the boy was. Welcome now that he’s here, I’m happy. Prati will have his chances and will be able to slowly integrate into the group. Very diligent and intelligent boy. Jankto? He was already back in the group, we made him do some exercises and this week he did what everyone did. He is 100% recovered”. See also The 25 clubs that have won the most titles in football history

August 20, 2023 (change August 20, 2023 | 09:54)

