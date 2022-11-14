Cagliari, professor convicted of rape will have to compensate the school but not the raped students

A teacher convicted of rape will have to compensate the school but not the raped students. This was established by a sentence with which the court of auditors condemned the teacher, who taught mathematics at the pedagogical high school “Eleonora d’Arborea” in Cagliari, to compensate the school alone with one hundred thousand euros. “How is it possible that the money reaches a school that for years has covered the man’s filth?” Asks the father, who is also a teacher, of one of the victims, according to what was reported by the Sardinian Union.

The man was sentenced in 2015 to ten years in prison for sexual violence, but no compensation was established at the time for the victims who suffered the abuse more than ten years earlier. In fact, the first rumors about the violence date back to 2005, when some anonymous letters were circulated, initially declassified in an attempt to defame a teacher considered too severe. According to the parents, the school has played down the violence for almost two years, subsequently demonstrated by the prosecutor.

To start the investigation, a complaint presented by some of the professor’s colleagues, who had collected the testimony of a girl who failed in mathematics because she had refused to go away with the teacher in the gym during recess. During the investigation, intimidating text messages to the students and the testimony of a student who said she was forced to have sexual intercourse under blackmail also emerged: the man allegedly revealed to her parents that she was a lesbian. Another girl said she made the stake in the corridor while the professor stayed in the classroom with a student. After the ten-year sentence, confirmed on appeal and in cassation, none of the victims had obtained compensation even as provisional, also because they had not filed a civil action.