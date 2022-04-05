A kick to the war. Cagliari has been moving for a few weeks to give new hope to the Ukrainian boys who have left their home in search of safety. After welcoming the fourteen-year-old Artiom into their Under 15 team, the rossoblù club will welcome twenty-four other young players from FC Minaj, a team that plays in the Ukrainian top league, to its youth sector. A sporting and social project born – in agreement with the Football Federation of Ukraine – to try to restore some serenity and normality through football to the boys. Sport as an instrument of inclusion and peace: the initiative is part of the activities of BeAsOne, an ethical project linked to sport created by the island society, which will make use of the collaboration of Caritas of Cagliari and of the Salesians Don Bosco of Selargius.

The guys

The young athletes of FC Minaj, aged between 13 and 14, arrived in Sardinia in the late evening of 4 April accompanied by tutors, and were welcomed at Cagliari-Elmas airport by the Director General, Mario Passetti , and by the Head of the Youth Sector, Bernardo Mereu. In the next few days, once all the necessary procedures have been completed, they will be able to join the rossoblù youth teams. During their stay in Sardinia, the 24 young Ukrainian footballers will stay at the Salesian Institute in Selargius. A work team, led by Fr Marco Lai of Caritas of Cagliari and by Fr Michelangelo Dessì of the Salesians Don Bosco, took care of setting up the structure and collecting basic necessities, clothing, games, thanks also to the contribution offered by the players. of Cagliari. Also available to children are educators, interpreters and teachers of Italian. The arrival in Sardinia of the young athletes was also possible thanks to the work of the Consulate of Ukraine in Cagliari, which in recent weeks has been working as a link between the Rossoblu Club and FC Minaj.