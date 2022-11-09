Gianluca Lapadula he will not be able to take part in international friendlies with his team Peruscheduled for 17 and 19 November against Paraguay And Bolivia. As reported by theSardinian Unionthe Cagliari has denied the South American footballer permission as the two matches will not be homologated by the FIFAso the former Pescara he will remain in Sardinia to work with his teammates during the break.