Cagliari, ficus tree falls in the center: no injuries but many controversies

Near tragedy a Cagliari. A ficus tree century collapsed in the heart of the Sardinian capital and is ended up on a newsstand, falling on the sidewalk and also damaging two parked cars. It was 5.30 last Monday, May 16, when the large plant collapsed at the corner of via Roma and via Regina Margherita.

No one was fortunately involved, but the fall caused enormous damage to the very structure of the plant. What remains of the gigantic ficus will in fact be pruned and lightened, so that the tree is made safe. The causes of the fall are not yet known: the municipal experts will in fact have to establish whether the ficus was diseased or whether, on the other hand, work in progress in the adjacent construction site caused it to fall.

“During the periodic works (the last one dated October 2022), themastingnot included in the register of monumental trees, he had shown no signs of letting up and did not detect any type of external suffering”, highlights the Municipality in a note. “From the first on-site surveys by the municipal technicians, it is hypothesized that the cause of the failure is to be attributed to microbial parasites specialized in attacking wood“. Meanwhile, ” the municipal administration is working to ensure the full security of the very popular area”, assures the deputy mayor and councilor of public green Giorgio Angius, “and at the same time safeguard the historic trees”.

