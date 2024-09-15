Third consecutive victory for Napoli who won with a clear 4-0 in Cagliari today 15 September in the fourth day of Serie A. The match at Unipol Domus was decided by goals from Di Lorenzo in the 18th minute, Kvaratskhelia in the 66th minute, Lukaku in the 70th minute and Buongiorno in the 93rd minute. The Azzurri rise to 9 points, while the Rossoblù remain stuck in 17th place like Monza and Como with two points.

The match

The first conclusion of the match came in the 4th minute with Politano who, served by Lukaku, slammed the shot a little and sent it wide. In the 18th minute, the Neapolitans unlocked the match with a goal from their captain. Insistent action with Lukaku who passes to Di Lorenzo at the edge of the area, conclusion deflected by Mina that fools Scuffet. At 20′ immediate rossoblù reaction with a conclusion by Azzi, Meret stretches out and deflects into a corner. At 27′ the game is stopped due to some disorder in the stands between the two sets of fans. Throwing of smoke bombs and explosives that also reach the pitch, the stewards intervene and after seven minutes the game can start again.

At 34′ chance for Cagliari from the developments of a corner, header by Mina, blocked by an opposing defender and the ball still in the corner. At 41′ Sardinians close to equalizing with a nice header by Piccoli, once again Meret stretches and parries. At 44′ Napoli tries to go vertical, Politano rewards the movement of Kvaratskhelia who kicks first intention, Zappa deflects to the corner. In the long recovery allowed by the referee Sardinians come close to equalizing on two occasions, first with Piccoli who kicks wide from an excellent position and then with a conclusion by Gaetano deflected to the corner.

At the start of the second half, a double chance for Cagliari, Luperto heads the ball: great save by Meret, on the rebound Luvumbo in a wide position shoots just wide. In the 10th minute, Lukaku counterattacks, runs 50 meters with the ball at his feet but then doesn’t understand Kvaratskhelia for the last pass. At 12′ the rossoblù are one step away from equalising: Marin’s long-range shot, the ball hits the crossbar after a touch from Meret. At 18′ Zortea also tries from long range, but the shot goes well over the bar.

In the 21st minute, Napoli doubled their lead with a vertical movelast pass from Lukaku to Kvaratskhelia who comes face to face with Scuffet and doesn’t miss. In the 25th minute Conte’s boys score the third goal: serious mistake by Scuffet who gives the ball to Kvaratskhelia, assist from the Georgian for Lukaku who doesn’t miss from two steps.

At 28′ the usual carousel of changes begins with three substitutions among the Neapolitans. McTominay, Simeone and Gilmour enter, Kvaratskhelia, Lukaku and Lobotka exit. At 31′ double substitution for Nicola who inserts Makumbou and Pavoletti, for Piccoli and Marin. At 36′ the hour strikes for Neres who replaces Politano. The fourth goal also arrives in the third minute of injury timeCorner kicked by Neres and Buongiorno heads the ball past Scuffet. Curtain.