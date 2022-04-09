The words of the coach at the end of the match lost against Juve: “In midfield they had a different pace, they could certainly have done better in the defensive phase. We weren’t lucky with their goals. A draw would have been right tonight. The ranking to date is not true on our account. Nothing suits us. If we play with this spirit we can do well. Perhaps it was necessary to work more on some aspects. We did the retreat to work harder, especially on the difficulties encountered in Udine.