The words of the coach at the end of the match against Sampdoria which ended with the result of 1-2 thanks to the goals of the rossoblù Deiola and Pavoletti in response to Gabbiadini’s goal. Several considerations were made by the coach who answered the journalists’ questions in the post-match:

“We conceded a strange goal, despite this I think that even if Sampdoria had played strong on their pitch, we had the most important chances. We had a great second half and we deserved to overturn the game. Maybe with a little bit. more attention we could have scored a few more goals. Salvation is still a long way off. I did not think I had these difficulties when I took over. We think game after game, in the end we will triumph over the sums. This victory must give us confidence, euphoria, but we only have to think to us.

We have to forget the euphoria of this match and continue to work as we did. This victory is the first stage of a very difficult journey. It is a game that gives us confidence, it took us even if we deserved four or five points more. We still need to improve but they are a young team and above all in defense we played a great match ”.

What do you need on the market? “I don’t want to talk because I focus on the ones I have and they have given me great satisfaction.”

January 6, 2022 (change January 6, 2022 | 15:27)

