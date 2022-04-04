The technician does not touch himself for now. In view of Juve, the cloister is anticipated to better prepare for the challenge

The calm after the storm came last night. When, at dinner time, the referee Irrati decreed the end of Verona-Genoa with the success of Igor Tudor’s home team. This means that Cagliari, humiliated in Udine (5-1) on Sunday afternoon still have three points ahead of the third to last place they take to Serie B. Yesterday morning the rossoblù team found themselves in Assemini and this afternoon will resume training concretely to prepare the match against Juventus on Saturday evening. But the order arrived from above, that is from President Tommaso Giulini, is that of a soft retreat, which will begin on Thursday 7, that is, one day earlier than usual. Walter Mazzarri, the coach who interrupted his streak of 15 points in eight games that still guarantee him a minimum safety margin, remains in his place for the moment. He risks in case of a fool with Juve. Cagliari pays him handsomely (under two million) and has Leonardo Semplici under contract, sacked after just three days. Yesterday the rumor had spread that the Florentine technician had arrived in the city, only because he had been seen in an airport with some of his staff members. But he was going to Spain to update himself. Simple is the last of the possible remedies. Cagliari is still convinced of being saved with Mazzarri. And President Giulini has chosen this time the line of so-called psychological well-being. Better not to put further pressure on a group in an evident state of crisis. For this reason, the withdrawal will not be immediate. See also World Padel Tour, is the richest season ever: 13 countries and a stop in Italy

Moves – Rather, something will change on the pitch from Saturday. It is very likely that the young defender Giorgio Altare, in great difficulty against Beto and Success, will be granted a rest by relaunching the 2001 local Carboni. But Walukiewicz should not be overlooked, the Polish defender who returned to the field in Udine (he had not played since Naples, 26 September 2021). While the expert Ceppitelli, expiring in June, but often injured, seems to be at the end of his history with Cagliari. The return of Marko Rog in the second half makes it clear that the Croatian is ready. And at this point you have to take a risk. He serves quality in midfield. And it is presumable that Mazzarri, also given the disqualification of Grassi, will throw him into the fray from the start. The Romanian Razvan Marin will also return who, like Pavoletti, was negativized after Covid. Yesterday the two showed up in Assemini to train. Even in attack he will change: alongside the essential Joao Pedro, Pavoletti and Keita will play the starting shirt, who entered very well in Udine, and it was not easy, and with Joao he certainly understood. Bellanova will return to the right. On the left he struggles and it was another bad move. See also Inter show, Cagliari annihilated: overtaking Milan and solitary record

Calendar – After Juve, Cagliari will play everything: Sassuolo at home and then the decisive challenge in Marassi against Genoa. So Verona at home. Then Salernitana out, Inter at home and Venice out. But salvation must be built first: with Sassuolo, Genoa and Verona. Impossible to fail.

April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 00:30)

