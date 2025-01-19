Follow the Serie A football match between Cagliari and Lecce live
The meeting Cagliari – Lecce of Serie A, which is played at Sardegna Arena at 3:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Cagliari – Lecce
Classification and statistics between Cagliari – Lecce
Cagliari arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the
Milan
while Lecce played their last Serie A match against
Empoli
. He Cagliari currently occupies the position number 13 of Serie A with 21 points, while their rival,
Lecceoccupies the place 16 with 20 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Cagliari schedule, the Lecce schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.
