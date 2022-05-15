The internal defeat of Cagliari against Inter arithmetically condemns Genoa to relegation to Serie B. In fact, the Grifone would have had the possibility of saving himself only in the event of a three-man finish with Salernitana and Cagliari (at 31 points), now no longer possible. The result of the Sardinians, however, makes the other half of Genoa rejoice: Sampdoria is saved, while the last day will decree the third relegated to B. Salernitana and Cagliari remain at stake with the bells who have destiny in their own hands. Nicola’s team has two points ahead and on Sunday they receive Udinese, while the Sardinians go to Venice, already relegated. With a victory, or the defeat of Cagliari, Salernitana would be safe. If the two teams arrive at 32 points, the goal difference would be decisive where Cagliari is clearly ahead.