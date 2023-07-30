A pearl from Zito Luvumbo in the 26th minute of the second half. Ball on the right, moved to the left and a great shot into the area. And an easy header in the 38th minute from a pass by Nicholas Viola for an encore. A right-footed billiard shot, like a true striker in the 45th minute. Three of a kind, great three of a kind. His flare-ups sent the audience of Perucca di Saint Vincent into ecstasy, who came in large numbers for the friendly match between Cagliari, in retreat here, and Juve Next Gen coached by the former rossoblù Massimo Brambilla and assisted by his staff in the stands , with the purchase completed by Udinese Martin Palumbo. Thus the Cagliari of the acclaimed Claudio Ranieri beat (3-0) the bianconeri who held up well in the first half, then suffered the blows and the speed of the twenty-one year old from Angola, deployed as a first striker. If this is the beginning we will hear about it soon. In the stands 1300 fans, many from Cagliari with lots of flags. Proof that the return to Serie A has unleashed a contagious enthusiasm. There are many supporters of the Sardinians, many residents of northern Italy who have come to pamper the team in a Saint Vincent that enjoys this mini tourist boom. The stand of the ever-present Lallo Pili’s Sardinian products was literally stormed, as was the van Eye that sells the team’s technical material. The whole course is covered with flags welcoming Cagliari. That could close a deal for a three-year summer retreat here.