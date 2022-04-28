And in Genoa Walter Mazzarri blurted out … Because Ostigard’s foul in the penalty area on Keita, not whistled by the referee Valeri and not detected by the Var Abisso, made the Cagliari coach who was already looking forward to salvation go on a rampage anticipated. Seen and reviewed, it looks like a penalty intervention because the defender hits the attacker. Mazzarri didn’t see us anymore, also because, one minute from the 90 ‘, Badelj scored the goal that relaunched Genoa and brought back the Sardinians in full anxiety who, before Marassi’s match against Genoa, had six points of advantage. As well as on Venice. Three, however, on the Salernitana which at lunchtime had also beaten Fiorentina.

But even starting from the awareness that Cagliari must save itself, and the president Tommaso Giulini reiterated this yesterday, speaking at the event that marked the first training session of the Ukrainian children brought to the city by the club, some wrongs are evident. And there are not a few. Cagliari points this out gracefully, but highlights five episodes that were not really in favor. It starts from afar, from 27 October 2021, when the rossoblùs were defeated at home by Roma (1-2). According to Cagliari there was no foul on Zaniolo whistled in Lykogiannis on which Roma equalized and above all there was a penalty not whistled in the 95th minute for a foul by Mancini on Pavoletti. The second complaint relates to the next match in Bologna. Another defeat (2-0), but Mazzarri did not go down two fouls in the area not whistled on Joao Pedro and Godin, then still the pivot of the Sardinian defense. In particular, the contact between Soumaoro and Joao raised doubts. But the referee Massa did not interpret it as a foul to be punished and did not yield to the protests of the attacker, who was warned. To record other moments of anger from Cagliari, it is necessary to reach the second round on 21 February when Cagliari drew (1-1) with Napoli playing the best game of 2022. But that point was close to Mazzarri’s men because the referee Sozza (and Var Valeri) did not decide to punish a hand intervention by Mario Rui with a penalty. The Var did not intervene. Just as there was no sanction on 19 March for the somewhat disordered intervention of the Milan Maignan goalkeeper on the defender Lovato, again at Unipol Domus in Cagliari-Milan (0-1). The referee was Abyss and who was there at the Var? Valeri. In short, a nightmare for the rossoblùs. And then we come to Ostigard’s speech on Keita on Sunday in Marassi. Which yesterday was also noted by Giulini: “On Keita’s occasion, in my opinion there was a fairly sunny penalty, it is true that he manages to kick but after the shot he is cut. the images, I believe that those who were at the Var should have noticed what happened. It is a pity because at that moment the game could have turned differently “. The Tuscan coach especially thought that, in fact, after the match, he also argued live with Luca Marelli, Dazn’s referee talent. It is above all the episode in Genoa that irritates the Cagliari environment because, if the game had gone differently, today we would be talking about a practically achieved salvation. Instead, now the Sardinians are counting five heavy wrongs which, according to them, could have cost eight points. With those theoretically in their pockets, Cagliari would be in a decidedly quiet position.