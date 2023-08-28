Cagliari Inter live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

CAGLIARI INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Monday 28 August 2023, at 20.45 Cagliari and Inter take the field at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, a match valid for the second day of Serie A 2023-2024. Where to see Cagliari Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Cagliari and Inter will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Cagliari Inter kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Monday 28 August 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Cagliari Inter on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Cagliari (4-4-2): Radunovich; Zappa, Dossena, Obert, Augello; Nandez, Makoumbou, Sulemana, Jankto; Oristanio, Pavoletti.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): summer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

