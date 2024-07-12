Work accident in Cagliari: a 42-year-old man was hit and killed by a moving vehicle. Rescued by his driver

Tragedy in a waste disposal plant in the industrial area of ​​Macchiareddu, in CagliariThe victim is a 42 year old worker from Iglesiashit by a mechanical means engaged in maneuvering to move the waste guided by another worker. According to initial reconstructions, the man Andwas on foot in a maneuvering area when he was hit. The investor was the first to help him and raise the alarm. When they arrived on the scene the 118 health workers for the 42-year-old there was nothing more that could be done. On site, the carabinieri are collecting testimonies to reconstruct the dynamics of theyet another fatal accident at work. But they have to also check that all safety rules were active within the company at that time.

