Zero goals in the first two days of Serie A and an attack that was the real weak point in Claudio Ranieri’s team. After the 2-0 at home against Inter on the second day of Serie A, Cagliari placed its shot to try and give new strength to the offensive department with the arrival of Andrea Petagna from Monza.

the deal

Petagna and Cagliari chased each other for a long time to find themselves at the end of this summer’s transfer market, both looking for redemption, the Sardinians looking for goals as newly promoted to keep the category and the Italian center forward to regain the scene in the top flight even with an eye towards the national team. Petagna reaches Sardinia and places himself at Ranieri’s disposal with a loan with the right of redemption in favor of the Sardinians.