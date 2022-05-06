Cagliari, herd of bullies beats a student: aggravated injuries and serious threats the alleged crimes

Aggravated injuries And serious threats: are the crimes charged to two underage girls and a 21 year old reported by the police for having beaten up a student 20 year old from Cagliari. The facts date back to February 9 and took place in front of the bus station in Piazza Matteotti, in the Sardinian capital.

The three, residing inhinterland of Cagliari, they lashed out at her peer because, according to the reconstruction of the agents of the mobile squad, a boy had made kind appreciations against him, after having rejected one of the alleged bully who had attempted an approach with the young man.

Cagliari, kicks and torn hair. The threat of bullies: “Be good or I’ll kill you”

There rejected girlat that point, he would have started to offend and threaten her peer and then, in a crescendo of insults, he would have grabbed by the hair then beat her with the help of the other two friends. “You are weak, be good otherwise I’ll kill you“: this is how the 20-year-old would have been threatened. An attack continued even when the girl fell to the ground: in fact, according to the accusatory picture, she was hit by head kickabdomen and were torn even some hair strands.

There young had to resort to the care of the doctors in the emergency room of the“Brotzu” Hospital for a cranial contusion and to jaw and received a prognosis of ten days.

Cagliari, the wrath of the bullies: the insults on social media in the following days

All ‘aggression some passers-by would have attended but no one intervened or called the police. The investigations started with the victim’s complaint. Insults And threatsinvestigators reconstructed, continued in the following days through Instagram.

