Genoa – Gilardino still grappling with last-minute unexpected events. This time it was Strootman who fell, who remained in Genoa due to a flu attack. However, the Rossoblù coach did not change formation and decided to start with a 3-5-2 formation: Frendrup would replace the Dutch midfielder. For the rest eleven confirmed. Three-man defense made up of Bani, Vogliacco and Martinez. Forward there will be Puscas and Gudmundsson while the midfield fifths will be Sabelli on the right and Criscito on the left.

News also for Cagliari who take the field with the 3-4-1-2. Ranieri sends Luvumbo onto the field together with Lapadula, in midfield he confirms for Rog. Instead, Pavoletti starts from the bench.

Cagliari-Genoa, real-time updates on the match at this link

The official formations:

CAGLIARI (3-41-2): Radunovic; Altar, Dossena; Goldaniga, Zappa, Makoumbou, Rog, Barreca; Mancosu; Luvumbo, Lapadula

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Bani, Vogliacco, Dragusin; Sabelli, Jagiello, Badelj, Frendrup, Criscito; Gudmundsson, Puscas