Cagliari – Alberto Gilardino is betting on 3-5-2 and Albert Gudmundsson as a false new to face Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari. With Ekuban and Puscas initially on the bench, Malinovskyi will be the one to support the Icelandic Kobold up front. Instead, it is up to De Winter to replace the suspended Bani in defense while Strootman, despite the overtime of last Wednesday’s Italian Cup match, is regularly on the pitch from the first minute together with Badelj and Frendrup. On the flanks, Sabelli on the right and Martin on the left.

For Cagliari, who like the rossoblù are coming off two consecutive victories, 4-3-1-2 with Mancosu behind Oristanio and Luvumbo. In midfield, confirmation for Makoumbou. Pavoletti and Lapadula on the bench.

The official lineups

CAGLIARI (4-3-1-2) Scuffet; Goldaniga, Dossena, Hatzidiakos, Augello; Makoumbou, Prati, Jankto; Mancosu; Oristanio, Luvumbo Coach: Ranieri

GENOA (3-5-2) Martinez; De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Martin; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson. Coach: Gilardino