Cagliari-Genoa, Rossblù fans away on the ferry to Olbia

Sardinia – Approx 350 rossoblù fans they landed this morning in Olbia with the Moby ferry, and then headed towards Cagliari by bus. Journey complicated by adverse sea conditions. At 3pm Cagliari-Genoa will be played and there will be a total of around 500 fans present. Including those of the Genoa club Sardinia and those of the Genoa club Carloforte, last night visiting the team in the hotel in Cagliari.