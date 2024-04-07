Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari stops Gasperini's Atalanta, coming from behind to win 2-1, in the match valid for the 31st matchday of Serie A. A very important success in terms of survival. After Scamacca's advantage for Bergamo, the Sardinians equalized with Augello at the end of the first half and then Viola overtook in the final minutes of the match. The success brings the Sardinians to 30 points in the standings, +4 over third-last Frosinone, while it leaves the Bergamo team at 50 points, -5 behind fifth-placed Roma but with a game to recover.

First half played at a good pace by the two teams, with Dea finding the lead in the first few minutes, with Scamacca's goal in the 13th minute with the 'scavetto', who made the most of Lookman's low cross from the left. In the 42nd minute, after great pressing, the rossoblu equalized goal, with Shomurodov's number in the area coming back on the left and serving on the run to Augello, who kicks with power and beats Carnesecchi to make it 1-1.

In the second half both teams try to attack to win the match, with the Sardinians requesting a penalty for a foul on Mina, then Ranieri's team tries to make the final attack with substitutions. In the 85th minute, Luvumbo, who had just entered, found space on the edge of the area and kicked powerfully but Carnesecchi blocked it with his fists. In the 88th minute there was an icy shower for Atalanta: a left-footed cross from Luvumbo coming back from the right for Viola, who had also recently entered, who headed the ball away and found the corner for the final 2-1.