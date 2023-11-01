Regular time ended 1-1 with Guessand’s lead in the 63rd minute and Viola’s equalizer in the 80th minute. The Sardinians will face Milan in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup

Nicola Angeli – UDINE

Lapadula decides it at the last minute, following a pass from Petagna, after 120 minutes of play that started at 9.10pm because Udinese had to change their black socks, which were too similar to those of Cagliari. The Sardinians thus go to the round of 16, which will play at the beginning of January against Milan.

FIRST HALF — The first noteworthy moment is Di Pardo’s exit due to a flexor problem. In his place Zappa, forced to work overtime in this period due to the unavailability of Nandez. Then it’s a sort of Oristanio against Okoye, Udinese’s second Nigerian German goalkeeper. On four occasions, between the 20th and 32nd minutes, the Juventus number one was decisive against the Cagliari native. It seems like a sort of spell for the number 19, who despite the excellent conclusions fails to score the goal he deserves. The first 45 minutes ended with 5 shots from the guests on target and 2 shots from Udinese, both from Kamara, which ended well wide. See also Santa Fe, with his claw and his hope, goes for the classification

SECOND HALF — Udinese returns to the field with a more proactive and less surrendering spirit and already in the sixth they make themselves noticed with the Thauvin-Lucca pair. The Frenchman takes a free kick from the right into the middle of the area, Lucca heads it and Radunovic manages to deflect it onto the crossbar with a good save. It seems like a sort of prologue to the home team’s lead, which materializes 12 minutes later. Guessand scored with a header – alone in the middle of Wieteska and Sulemana – with a cross from Thauvin again from the right. Then the match goes on without much emotion until Cagliari equalises, with Viola doing well to deceive an inattentive Okoye on a free kick taken from the right. So we go to extra time.

supplementary — With Udinese on the pitch with several Primavera players and Pafundi as captain, Ranieri’s team, thanks to a bad mistake in the clearance by Ferreira, scored the goal to make it 2-1. Then comes the referee’s three whistles. See also Fernando Ortiz forgets Jürgen Damm for friendlies in the United States