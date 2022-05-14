The coach’s statements in view of the match against Inter, valid for the penultimate day of the championship

The words of the coach in view of the match against Inter scheduled for tomorrow at 20.45. Several considerations made by Agostini, ready for the final rush of a complex and uphill season:

“We have worked on some things, there is still some training left. I have to evaluate the choices well. On a psychological level I saw a different attitude. We are aware of the situation but we have to face it in the best possible way, we have to put everything we have.

A lot of things go through my head, it's a great emotion for me. We cannot lose sight of our goal. The details will be crucial. It will be a tough game but you have to think and give everything from start to finish. We have to believe in it from start to finish. The fans will give us the right push.

Given the match in Empoli, Inter gives us hope for possible solutions. You may think they are tired because they have played a lot but this matters little. They play well, they have great players but sometimes you have to look at ours. We believe in us.

We from Salerno bring us some positive things, we were at a disadvantage, resuming a race is never easy and gives us morale. For Sunday we bring the positive things done in that match. We hope to be able to play the game we want. Tomorrow will not be easy, knowing that we are facing such a strong opponent destabilizes but we must focus on our skills. You need to have balance and manage the moments of the match. They will put us in difficulty but we too will have our moments, and we will have to make the most of them “.

