Cagliari, accident at dawn: car overturns and ends up in the sea. Died aged 19

A head-on collision along the state road just outside Cagliari. A 19-year-old boy died at dawn after an attempted overtaking on state road 195, near Capoterra. His car hit a car traveling in the opposite direction, overturned and ended up in the sea.

The accident occurred shortly after 7am near La Maddalena beach. The 118 volunteers, the traffic police and the firefighters intervened on site and worked to recover the car. For the young man, who was driving a Renault Clio, there was nothing that could be done. The occupants of the other car, a couple and two children, remained unharmed.