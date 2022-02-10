A dinner to celebrate his position outside the relegation zone for the first time since sitting on the Cagliari bench. An evening with an extra touch of lightheartedness that has not been seen in Sardinia for some time. With the rossoblù team of Walter Mazzarri who with the 2-1 win in Bergamo over Atalanta last Sunday certified that they have a new spirit compared to previous weeks. And it is no coincidence that the ranking in 2022 says 10 points won in 5 games played, more have only been achieved by Juventus (11) and Naples (13).

Evening

–

Sardinian suckling pig, nougat and other specialties of the island cuisine as an evening menu in the heart of the Marina, in the heart of Cagliari, lightly for Mazzarri, the whole team, part of the rossoblù management and the staff of the Tuscan coach. One more reason to celebrate the recovery from virus positivity in the last hours for Zappa and Altare. While both Nandez and Pavoletti remain in the pits and at risk for the next match against Empoli due to some physical problems. The dinner was a promise made by the sporting director Stefano Capozucca to the group, with the diesse who in fact paid for everyone. A touch of normality rediscovered for a Cagliari that is now aiming decisively towards yet another salvation enterprise.