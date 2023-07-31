Strangled in a b&b in the Cagliari area, the victim is 43 years old

Murder at dawn today in Quartucciu, in the Cagliari hinterland: a 43-year-old man Gabriele Pegola, he was strangled while inside a b&b. The carabinieri arrested the alleged author of the crime, Gabriele Cabras, 20, a character already known to the police.

At the moment the details are still unclear, the carabinieri of the Quartu Sant’Elena Company are operating on the spot and are dealing with the case and are trying to reconstruct what happened.

