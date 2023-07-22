With one goal in each half Cagliari liquidated Olbia in the Sardinian derby, a prestigious friendly match in Sardinia. An important 2-0 for the rossoblùs, since it was still a derby…

Cagliari wins the prestigious friendly match against Olbia, thanks to a goal in each half. A clear 2-0 in a very heartfelt match, even though it was a friendly, since it was still the Sardinian derby. A challenge that has always been deeply felt in Sardinia.

Kourfalidis scored for the rossoblùs in the 32nd minute and Pereiro in the 81st minute. All in all, a balanced match, which also ended with a draw on corners (4 vs 4), but where Cagliari was able to make the most of the opportunities that arose. For the rossoblù a good response in the first steps of the summer, while Olbia has to deal with the first disappointment of the season.