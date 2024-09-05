MKamey Manorone of the most infamous extreme horror attractions in the United States, has generated quite a stir due to its practices that many consider dangerous and traumatic.

This horror house, located in Nashville, Tennessee, promises its visitors an experience that challenges the boundaries of entertainment and borders on what some describe as “legalized torture.” The outrage has led to the creation of an online petition calling for its permanent closure, with more than 200,000 signatures supporting this cause.

The rise of the mansion and its controversies



Founded in 2014 by Russ McKamey, McKamey Manor has long attracted the attention of thrill-seekers. In 2019, the waiting list reached 24,000 people, all eager to take on the challenges it offers.

To participate, interested parties must go through a rigorous process that includes the signing a lengthy 40-page disclaimer and submitting a medical certificate confirming your physical and mental capacity.

Among the most extreme activities are: simulated drowning, being buried alive for up to 12 hours, and confinement in cages or extremely small spacesAlthough McKamey offers a prize of $20,000 to anyone who completes the route, to date no one has managed to do so.

Investigations and complaints about extreme practices



The severity of McKamey Manor’s activities has not gone unnoticed by authorities. In 2023, Tennessee police launched an investigation after the release of the documentary ‘Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House’, which revealed the physical and psychological suffering of the participants.

The documentary included testimony from former participants and Russ McKamey himself, prompting Tennessee Assistant Attorney General Kristine Knowles to send a letter requesting detailed information about the site’s practices.

Among the most famous cases is that of Amy Milligan, who in 2015 reported having been subjected to repeated simulated drownings, despite having asked for them to stop. Another shocking case was that of Laura Hertz Brotherton, who in 2016, after going on the ride, had to be hospitalized. Laura was in a relationship with McKamey at the time.

The debate over the legality and uncertain future of the attraction



Despite its notoriety, The future of McKamey Manor is uncertainThe attraction has stopped updating its YouTube channel for about seven years, and although its website is still active, it no longer allows scheduling new visits.

Social media has been a battleground regarding the legality of the activities carried out there. While participant consent is an essential part of the process, Legal experts stress that this can be revoked at any time.

As debate continues over whether such practices should be allowed, a petition to shut down McKamey Manor continues to gather support, reflecting growing concerns for the safety and well-being of those participating in the controversial attraction.

