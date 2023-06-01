Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

5/31/2023 – 5:28 PM

Share



Brazil recorded a positive balance in the creation of formal jobs in April. However, there was a decrease compared to the same period last year. According to the General Register of Employees and Unemployed (Caged), of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the difference between the number of hirings and dismissals was 180,005.

That is, in April, the country created just over 180,000 formal jobs in 23 of the 27 federative units.

+The public sector has a primary surplus of R$20.3 billion in April.

+Unemployment rate of 8.5% is the lowest for April since 2015, says IBGE.

+Economic Uncertainty Indicator oscillates at “uncomfortable level”.

Despite the positive balance, the number represents a drop of 12.40% compared to the same month last year, when 205,499 jobs were created.

And it also shows a drop of 6.70% compared to March of this year, which had a positive balance of 192,915 hiring with a formal contract.

From the beginning of the year until April, 705,709 formal jobs were created, a drop of 14.51% compared to the same period last year.

Even with the drop, the total number of CLT employment contracts reached 43,150,134, the highest since April last year, representing an increase of 4.61% in relation to that month. And 0.42% more compared to March this year.

The average admission salary rose from R$1,971.11 in March to R$2,015.58 in April.

In the states, only Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco and Paraíba had a negative balance. That is, more jobs closed than opened. São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro had the highest balances, adding up to more than 100 thousand vacancies with a formal contract.

Among economic activities, the greatest balance was in services (103,894), followed by commerce (27,559), construction (26,937), industry (18,713) and agriculture (2,902).























