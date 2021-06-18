The Brazilian star, Cafu, made it clear that his dream was to play in Mouth. And although it did not happen, he admitted: “That is the football that Captain Cafu likes.” What would have happened to your career if you arrived in the Argentine cast?
In dialogue with TyC Sports, the brazilian Cafu made it clear that there was a dream that he could not fulfill as a footballer. Beyond having been glory in his country and in the most important teams in Europe, he was left in the inkwell put on the Club Atlético Boca Juniors shirt.
“Boca, Boca. When I played it was impressive and the ability of the players who came out of Boca … La Bombonera full, the fans shouting your name. That is the football that captain Cafu likes ”, declared the former soccer player, who also acknowledged his admiration for Diego Armando Maradona.
Remembering the late Argentine crack, Cafu He assured: “Dieguito was a phenomenon. What I had for him was a lot of love and respect. ‘Captain, how are you? He would say to me. And I: ‘Dieguito showed!’ ”. At the same time, The Brazilian said that the important thing is to judge the footballers by what they do within the green rectangle.
“If there is no party, there is no game… it’s normal, you have to have parties. The important thing is what is done on the pitch ”, he argued. Cafu. What would have happened to your career if you signed for Club Atlético Boca Juniors?
