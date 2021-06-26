How can Mr. Santiago Cafiero accuse Macri of cruelty for his opinion on Covid-19, when his government demonstrated cruelty to retirees, with a new adjustment formula that is a jerk, because it impoverishes them and forces them to rectify it every quarter , with humiliating patches like compensatory bonuses?

The national government continues to show cruelty with its impotence to put an end to inflation, which destroys the income of the wage earner and the most vulnerable classes without any qualms. With useless price controls that affect the stocks in the supermarket shelves.

Your government, Mr. Cafiero, is only capable of producing poor and destitute people that they hide with subsidies and plans but that do not hide their ineptitude to create jobs. Cruelty demonstrated by the Chief of Staff when he subordinated the life of the people to the cost of a vaccine, and did not show concern for the more than 90,000 deaths caused and those caused by that inhuman error of evaluating life based on the value of a vaccine.

Mr. Santiago Cafiero cannot speak of cruelty, motivated by his arrogance to see the straw in another’s eye and not the beam in his own by continuing to spread so many lies, like that outrage of saying that wages and pensions were going to win him to inflation and other mistakes made, which damaged the health of the people.

Like the arrival of vaccines in insufficient quantities and out of date to face the second wave.

This infamy exceeds any known limit of cruelty, so it should be called for silence and not contribute to the division of the Argentines.

Victor La Pietra / lapietrav-@hotmail.com

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

For a long time I have noticed that for this government, retirees and pensioners are nothing more than simple elements of adjustment. They promised us to start with a 20% recovery and to improve the shameful remuneration we receive. Of course, needless to say, this did not happen. They continue to steal our assets, quarter by quarter we continue to lose to inflation, in addition to being stolen in amounts that are clearly unacceptable for those of us who made the corresponding contributions.

To steal votes, retire those who did not contribute, give them a different rank and make a different box, with funds from the treasury and stop robbing contributors. All these pseudo-retirees are bribed to get their votes, but they bribe them with our money, not with the allowances, advisers, travel allowances, tickets and other types of shameful perks and remunerations that are self-awarded.

Retirees and pensioners of good, let’s get the batteries, let’s assert our vote, let’s not get carried away, we are voting citizens.

Rafael Madero/ rafamadero@hotmail.com.ar

An article was published in the May press on a ruling by Chamber 1 of the Social Security Chamber. Declares the 2020 retirement increase decrees constitutional. They were based on the Public Emergency Law 27,541, according to the note. This rule partially breaches Art. 29 of the Constitution, and grants extraordinary powers to the Executive Power.

The increases that were to be granted at the beginning of 2020, until June, corresponded to the retirement formula in force since 2019 by Law 27,426, prior to promulgation of 27,541. It gave six months to establish the new formula. Until then, the formula of the previous law should have been respected. The House has not considered this. Even breach of Art 29 of the Constitution.

One cannot fail to mention that the 180-day period for establishing a new pension formula by law was not respected, granting increases by decrees. It was only on January 4, 2021 that the new Law 27,609 was enacted. The principle of normative hierarchy establishes that a lower standard cannot modify a higher one. A decree does not replace a law.

This ruling, in my opinion, I clarify I am not a lawyer, it is flawed because it is based on a law that violates the Magna Carta, among others that I detailed. If so, it is a regrettable fact to which we are accustomed in Argentina, and which affects retirees as always.

Rodolfo Castello/ rccastello@hotmail.com

I went to the ANSeS branch of Álvarez Thomas 2356, accompanied by a person who helps me and who takes care of my things. They did not let her pass (the pandemic is no excuse because there was no one in the place) and I had to leave. The response of the guard at the entrance was: “And what do you want it for, it won’t do you anyway?” A shame.

I wanted to write this note in Claims of the ANSeS, but neither can it because it was full. Another shame.

Roberto Gebert / robertogebert@yahoo.com.ar

Days ago I went to the ANSeS branch on Sayos street. I had an assigned shift months ago and I went despite the rain and my 73 years. They did not attend to me. There were five employees with Covid and one employee who explained to me that the President had spoken the night before so they had not notified me. Did you understand? I do not.

There was a small ANSeS truck serving people. I approached, but the employee told me that the person who was attending was the last. In addition, the people to attend had to be sent by the same employee who had told me that they could not serve me. And everything in the street in the rain. I am a retired teacher, and 16 years ago I started a trial for mobility and when it came out, 17 months ago, my assets were frozen.

According to what I hear on TV, those who are with readjustment with a judicial sentence can get paid in two years with a lawyer or never. I went to the ANSeS to which I had promised never to return. In 2007, after four claims rejected for having paid me two charges instead of three, I was removed by ambulance because I fell at the branch with a pressure attack. I hope they don’t continue to abuse me and do justice.

Ana Maria Obeid / anamaria1obeid@hotmail.com

I am the guardian of my 82-year-old mother, Marta Susana Pazos. She does not leave her house and does not handle technology, I am trying to do paperwork online on the PAMI page.

For any application I need the affiliate number, which I do not have because my mother never received Pami’s credential. To top it all, no one answers 138, no one responds on Facebook and my mother is without medical attention and without medication. I am obliged to pay for everything in a private way.

It seems that if the elderly do not handle the technology and do not receive the documentation that PAMI is obliged to provide, they will not receive any attention.

Marisa P. Castro / clubdelbicho@yahoo.com.ar

