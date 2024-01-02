Of Laura Cuppini

The US Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is generally not dangerous

The latest drink to come under fire in the United States was «Charged Lemonade», sold by the fast food chain Panera Bread: a lemonade which, in the large format (0.9 litres), contains 390 mg of caffeine

The latest drink to come under fire in the United States was «Charged Lemonade», sold by the fast food chain Panera Bread: a lemonade which, in the large format (0.9 litres), contains 390 mg of caffeine, about four cups of coffee. Two deaths linked to the consumption of the drink in the US have sparked a debate on the safety of energy drinks. It is estimated that 85% of Americans drink at least one caffeinated beverage every day. Sales of energy drinks are on the rise, as is the caffeine they contain. In Florida, the family of a 46-year-old man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Panera, claiming the relative died after drinking three Charged Lemonades. A Panera spokesperson said: "We believe his death was not caused by one of the company's products." This is the second lawsuit filed this year against Panera over its lemonade. The parents of a 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman sued in October after her daughter had a fatal cardiac arrest after consuming it.

Ten grams is the limit dose A person's tolerance to caffeine can vary greatly, depending on habits, body weight, overall health, and other factors. For healthy adults, the Food and Drug Administration (US government agency that regulates food and pharmaceutical products) recommends not to exceed 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, an amount that is generally not dangerous or associated with negative effects: it is equivalent to approximately four cups of American coffee (5/6 cups of espresso). In certain health conditions it is advisable to limit or avoid caffeine: pregnant women should not exceed 2/3 cups of coffee per day. Caffeine passes, across the placenta, to the developing fetus and has been linked to miscarriage, preterm birth and low birth weight.

Caffeine overdose As with other stimulants, It is possible to overdose on caffeine. Symptoms of a mild overdose include headache, fever, nausea, tinnitus, insomnia and anxiety. In more severe cases, vomiting, chest pain, confusion and seizures may occur. Second Jennifer Temple, director of the Nutrition and Health Research Laboratory at the University at Buffalo, New York, a lethal dose of caffeine for an average, healthy adult is approximately 10 grams (or 150 mg per kilogram of body weight). A quantity that is very difficult to consume through liquids; more likely to be achieved with caffeine powder or supplements. For people with heart problems, dangerous effects can occur even with much lower doses of caffeine.

Coffee and energy drinks Caffeine may improve energy, ability to concentrate and reaction times. Some research suggests that promotes memory and decision making, although the results are conflicting. Most research on caffeine has focused on the coffeea drink with documented health benefits, but which contains several substances: vitamin B2, magnesium, polyphenols and other compounds with antioxidant properties. Some research suggests that coffee may be beneficial for liver disease and reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. According to the TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, drinking three to five cups a day is associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases. The problem with energy drinks is that they contain a high amount of sugar to compensate for the bitter taste of caffeine and some may have added stimulants.

Children and adolescents The research on caffeine consumption by children are limited, but most experts believe it can be harmful (for example, because it interferes with sleep). According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, children under 12 should not consume it at all, while those aged between 12 and 18 should limit their intake to 100 mg per day. With this in mind, concern has been expressed in the United States the sale of energy drinks to teenagers. Some countries, such as Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania and Turkey, have imposed age limits on the sale of these products. For those who want to reduce their daily caffeine intake, the advice is: proceed gradually to avoid headaches. According to experts, it may take a few days to break the habit of drinking coffee or energy drinks.

