One study published open access in the scientific journal Nutrientsrevealed that a prescribed caffeine consumption can increase alertness and restraint in adolescents and adults with ADHD.

In light of this significant information, a team of experts fromUniversitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), coordinated by Diego Redolarmember of the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences of the UOC specialized in neuroscience and research with the group Cognitive NeuroLab of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the UOC, has carefully analyzed the possibility of including caffeine as a therapeutic treatment used to alleviate some of the symptoms of ADHD, given the controversy surrounding the use of some drugs derived from methylphenidate, among others.

Caffeine as a therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: this is how it works

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, is a condition that has seen a surge in diagnoses over the past 20 years. Current estimates suggest that this disorder affects between 2% and 5% of children in Spain, an average of one or two children per class and up to 4% of the adult population.

Despite the exponential increase in ADHD diagnoses, the debate involves the treatment of this condition together with the therapeutic approach to it, which differs for each individual patient, depending on the symptoms they manifest and their intensity. For this reason, experts are continuing to study different components and substances that may be able to provide new treatment opportunities for patients diagnosed with ADHD.

“The therapeutic arsenal for ADHD relief is limited and there is a degree of controversy surrounding the use of certain types of drugs and stimulants, especially during childhood and adolescence. That is why it is useful to study the effectiveness of other substances, such as caffeine “, has explained Javier Vázquez, one of the lead authors of this article, who is also a researcher in the group Cognitive NeuroLab.

According to the scientists involved in the research, this is the first systematic review that has also been carried out at the cellular level, has shown that Consumption of caffeine in several animal models with ADHD showed increased attention span, better concentration, learning benefits and improvements in some types of memory.

"This substance improves these types of cognitive activities and increases the capacity and flexibility in both spatial attention and selective attention, as well as in working memory and short-term memory ", Vazquez underlined, who added that: "Controlled treatment with this substance "does not" alter blood pressure, and does not lead to an increase or decrease in body weight". However, the researchers specified that the effects of caffeine are unclear for other characteristic symptoms of ADHD, such as hyperactivity and impulsivity. "The results are very positive, but we need to be much more careful when prescribing caffeine-based medical treatment for these symptoms. In diagnoses where the problem is purely attentional, caffeine can be an appropriate therapy, but if there is a symptomatic presence of hyperactivity or impulsivity, we must be more cautious "explained Vazquez. These benefits therefore clearly indicate that caffeine may be a suitable therapy for the treatment of ADHD: "Our results reinforce the hypothesis that the cognitive effects of caffeine present in animal models can be translated and applied in the treatment of ADHD in people, especially at a young age such as adolescence "the authors concluded.

ADHD is a condition with a diagnosis that has increased exponentially over the past 25 years, especially among children. However, it is not very common in adulthood: “ADHD is not diagnosed correctly in adults, although there is a great deal of diagnosis among children and young people“, Declared Vázquez.

As a condition that mostly affects children, treatments that require an intense level of medication to relieve the symptoms of ADHD are the subject of several disputes, both among many families and in some areas of medicine. "We want to emphasize that we are not against drugs for ADHD, but we are open to investigating all possible alternatives to improve this type of disorder, and to be able to use caffeine from a therapeutic point of view with all the appropriate medical care supervision, a prescribed treatment and follow-up ", Vázquez clarified.