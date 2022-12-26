Caffè Trombetta, details of the lots that have been withdrawn from the market

Ochratoxin beyond the limits of law. For this the Ministry of Healthas a precaution, ordered the withdraw of some batches of espresso in capsules and pods with brands Consilia and The Uncle of Americaproduced by Trumpet coffee spa in the factory in via dei Castelli Romani 132 in Pomezia (Rome). The affected products are “The Arabica espresso“, capsules in packs of 275 grams, with the lot number 02CD05B and “L’espresso arabica”, waffles in 126 gram pack with lot number 01DD04B.

THE consumers who have purchased packs belonging to these lots are requested to to report the product to the point of sale. A similar ministerial report concerns the recall by the manufacturer (la Carpenedo Dairy srl) of a lot of Brilliant cheese Of Treviso with the Accademia del Formaggio brand due to the presence of listeria. The product is sold in whole forms about 380 grams vacuum packed with lot number 08162J22 and these expiration dates: 03/13/2023, 03/16/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/09/2023, 04/12/2023 and 04/13/2023.

