Cafeteros forced the fourth game in the final of the Professional Basketball League

Cafeteros de Armenia, who plays at home in Rionegro (Antioquia), achieved another life this Friday in the final of the Professional Basketball League: they defeated Caribbean Storm, from San Andrés, 82-73, in the third game of the series, the first one he has played at home.

Now, Cafeteros is forced to win this Saturday on the same stage to force a fifth and final game, which would be played on Monday.

If the islanders prevail this Saturday, they will claim the title for the first time in their history.

News in development.

