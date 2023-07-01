Cafeteros forced the fourth game in the final of the Professional Basketball League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
coffee growers vs. Caribbean Storm
Professional Basketball Division
The Armenian team beat the Caribbean Storm 82-73, which is still up 2-1.
Cafeteros de Armenia, who plays at home in Rionegro (Antioquia), achieved another life this Friday in the final of the Professional Basketball League: they defeated Caribbean Storm, from San Andrés, 82-73, in the third game of the series, the first one he has played at home.
Now, Cafeteros is forced to win this Saturday on the same stage to force a fifth and final game, which would be played on Monday.
If the islanders prevail this Saturday, they will claim the title for the first time in their history.
News in development.
SPORTS
