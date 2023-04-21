Argentina.- The owner of a cafeteria in Palermo, Argentina caught a thief, after the young man stole a client’s cell phone by using the “cover” mode. The event was filmed on video.

According to what was reported by the Argentine media, the incident took place last Monday at the Delchemist cafeteria, located in the “Las Cañitas” neighborhood, where a 15-year-old boy entered to offer cleaning products to a client.

For the robbery, the young man used the cleaning cloths which he placed on the victim’s cell phone, who rejected it. At that moment, the owner of the place came to the table to ask the young man to leave. The minor took the products from him hiding the woman’s cell phone and left the place.

At that moment, noticing that the device was not on the table, the cafeteria owner ran after the boy and knocked him down.

Martín, owner of the premises, commented that before the authorities arrived to arrest the minor, there was a special moment, since the young man who begged to be released received an opportunity.

The owner of the cafeteria mentioned that before the young man was transferred to the police station, he talked to him and told him that if he had stolen in order to feed his family, his business was open whenever he wanted to eat something, since I would not deny “a plate of food to no one”.

He commented that he also offered him the opportunity to work in his business, and indicated that, despite not receiving an affirmative answer from the boy, he was moved and cried.