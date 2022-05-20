An Italian coffee shop owner is in disbelief after being fined €1,000 for failing to display the cost of a €2 espresso.

The owner of the Ditta Artigianale cafe in Florence was punished by police after a customer reported him in late April for failing to advertise his prices as required by law.

Inspector Leonardo Magnolfi of Florence’s local police said a male customer reported the cafe for failing to display the price of the coffee behind the counter – as required by law. The police followed up on the complaint and fined the store €1,000 after verifying that the price was indeed missing.

The cafe’s owner, Francesco Sanapo, turned to Facebook to complain about the fine, which he said came after a customer was surprised by the cost of €2 for a decaf espresso.

Sanapo is an award-winning barista and star of “Caçadores de Café”, a show on the Italian food channel “Gambero Rosso”. Writing on Facebook on Monday, Sanapo said: “I am not here to discuss the fine, it will be done in the proper offices and I am ready to pay for my mistakes.”

However, he said he felt he had to speak up for the good of the hospitality industry and “the future of Italian coffee”. The company promotes its fair trade credentials, while its website claims that it works “exclusively with good coffee… good in its taste and good in its ethics”.

Sanapo wrote: “I am here to make sure that no one else is outraged if they pay two euros for an espresso. It is a mission and I will carry it out with my head held high.”

He argued that while the price was not visible, it was available from the QR code menu.

Inspector Magnolfi said officers regularly check stores and food and beverage outlets for violations of regulation. He said that, on average, they issue about 15 such fines each year — for a variety of products, including ice cream and clothing.

Magnolfi said that “displaying the price of a product or good is one of the fundamental principles in safeguarding the consumer”. He said he accepted that some might be surprised by the fine “which may seem excessive for a two-euro coffee, but that’s the law.” He added that coffee usually costs between 1 and 1.5 euros, which “is probably what alarmed the consumer in the first place”.