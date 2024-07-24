Cafes | “When you remember a place, you can thank yourself” – Three cozy cafes in the center of Helsinki

When it rains on a holiday, you’ll be happy to sit in these atmospheric cafes.

Rainy days are roughly of two types. Those that have been prepared for, and those that surprise. The mood depends on the level of equipment.

However, if you’re in need of a coffee and a small or even a bigger bite, there are a few cafes that I head to in the center when the rain surprises me. One for modern and one for classic coffee making. There is always room in the third and you can watch people passing by from there.