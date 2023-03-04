Cafes | Laptop rage broke out in the comment field – Researcher explains why “laptop drivers” annoy many people in cafes

According to a working life researcher, workers who fiddle with their computers are guilty of “misusing” the cafeteria.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told about someone who traveled from Tampere to Helsinki yesterday, Thursday Noora from Mantereewho was denied a job in VR’s restaurant car while enjoying his coffee.

Mantere wondered if VR hasn’t understood that the possibility of working while traveling is a reason for many people today to choose a train instead of a car.

According to VR, the problem is not the work, but the use of laptops: they take up too much space in the restaurant trolley, where there is limited table space. According to Manteree, there was plenty of room in the wagon.

The story sparked a lot of comments from HS readers.

According to many, VR’s actions are yet another example of the absurdity of the rules in Finland. Someone reminded that a laptop takes up less space than a tabloid-sized magazine – and no one forbids reading tabloids in a restaurant car.

Others again needed more rules.

Some suggested signs for the restaurant cart reminding you to consider others and not to spread your goods if the cart is crowded.

Others think that there should be a categorical ban on laptops in the restaurant trolley, because while working you may not notice if the trolley is full – and soon the diners will have to pull the meatballs while standing.

From the comments, it became clear that those who work don’t only hang out in the restaurant car, but sometimes also in other cafes and restaurants.

“Läppäröitsijö” were slandered, among other things, as egoistic and narcissistic horrors of cafes, who take over the tables for the price of a cup of coffee for the whole day.

Besides, that keyboard also makes a pretty annoying sound.

Internet cafes are separate, many felt like reminding.

It seems that Finns are still not used to the fact that you can also work in cafes – or what should we think about this? Let’s call the working life researcher.

But first we will vote:

University of Tampere University lecturer in social sciences Pasi Spins the whole conversation is a bit funny. Pöiriä also read HS’s Thursday story, because he also travels a lot by train – and often works there as well. Sometimes he also makes them in the cafe.

The wheels are well understood if VR wants to limit the use of computers in the restaurant trolley due to lack of space. He also understands that entrepreneurs don’t necessarily want customers who sit for hours after ordering just a cup of coffee.

But what about the other customers who are annoyed by the laptop fidget spinners?

Pöytir doesn’t have to think long about the answer.

Many everyday situations are regulated by surprisingly strict social norms, which may not always even be thought of. Such norms also guide our cafe and restaurant behavior, Pyöriä explains.

“Cafes and restaurants are perceived as public spaces where you should go to be social – no one wants to be alone in a restaurant. But when someone immerses himself in spending time with his computer, he seems to be misusing the space,” says Pyöriä.

However, according to Pyöriä, cafes and restaurants are paradoxical places because at the same time privacy is also desired in them, at least in Finland.

“You don’t want to be alone, but you still want to be with your own company. In our cafes, we don’t start talking about it only to strangers like, for example, in Southern Europe, where the cafe culture is more social.”

In other words: In Finland, you have to be “appropriately” social in a cafe. So you can’t hang out alone with your computer, but you can’t disturb strangers either.

“Just like this. You can’t be too loud either. That too is easily frowned upon in our country,” says Pyöriä.

Pyöria believes that, in general, Finland is already used to people working in coffee shops, at least in the biggest cities. In the biggest cities, there are also cafes that specifically attract people with laptops with fast wifi and santziku cups.

Wheels remind me of an old, but always true platitude: people are different.

“People’s expectations and motives regarding situations can be different. There are always people who think that others in the same situation are somehow wrong.”

However, according to Pyöriä, it is a universal phenomenon and does not only apply to us Finns.