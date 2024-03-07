Cafes | Kaivopuisto's Café Ursula is threatened with demolition

Café Ursula's operations will continue as before for the time being. However, there is a renovation that will close the cafe for months.

Helsinki Café Ursula in Kaivopuisto is threatened with demolition.

The legendary cafe got a new owner at the beginning of the week. In the transaction, two-thirds of the cafe-restaurant's shares were transferred to the ownership of Tradeka-Yhtiöt oy.

The new owner plans to start an extensive renovation of the property already this year.

The cafe's operation will continue as before for the time being. Tradeka announced the matter on Monday.

“It is possible that part of the old cafe property or even the entire building will have to be demolished”, chairman of the board of Ursula oy, development director of Tradeka-Yhtiöt oy Miia Kinnunen tells.

Ursula's shares were sold to Tradeka by Helsingin ensikoti ry, Kesäkotiyhdistys Kallioniemi ry, Lomakoti Kotoranta ry and Pienperheyhdistys ry.

A third of the shares remain in the ownership of Kansan Sivistysrahasto sr.

In the cafe in 2022, a project plan for the necessary repairs was commissioned. According to Kinnusen, the cost estimate for the renovation turned out to be so high that the repair might not be worth it.

The issue is now being clarified with the City of Helsinki. Ursula's property, built in the 1950s, is not protected.

“The property has been built and repaired in parts. The goal of the future renovation is to make the property uniform,” says Kinnunen.

According to Kinnusen, the interior of the cafe needs to be renewed and made more functional, efficient and adaptable.

“There are probably not going to be any more customer places. At most, the terrace is thought about in a new way.”

Parts we also want to preserve the building, if possible. One of the parts to be preserved could be the round sea hall built in 1959.

“In the renovation, we want to bring the cafe into modern times while preserving the building's history and dignity,” says Kinnunen.

According to Kinnusen, the value world of the operation will also remain the same.

“Tradeka annually supports public benefit activities through its profit sharing promise. The amount is 10% of the business income. Ursula's tradition as a philanthropist will therefore continue.”

According to Kinnusen, one of the reasons for the creation of the stores was that we shared a similar world of values ​​with the sellers.

“Last year, Tradeka and the foundations it founded distributed a total of 1.43 million euros to organizations through donations and investments. The amount is significant.”

Café The plans for Ursula's future renovation are still in their early stages.

According to Kinnusen, in the project plan, the duration of the renovation was estimated to be eight months on average.

The cafe will probably be closed for renovations.

According to Kinnusen, the plan is to explore with the city the possibility of a temporary cafe building for the duration of the closure.

“I am optimistic in the hope that we will be able to do something concrete already this year. Time will tell.”

According to Kinnusen, next summer and autumn, the plan is to continue operations as before. The restaurant's current 18 employees will also continue their work.

The year-round café-restaurant has been popular for decades. According to Kinnusen, Tradeka wants to continue Ursula's more than 70-year history.

“We don't want to waste a good concept. Good concepts should not be interfered with.”

Café Founded by Ursula Terttu Sainio and Anu Karvinen In the year of the Helsinki Summer Olympics in 1952. With the success of the summer cafe, the operation changed to a year-round cafe-restaurant in 1986. From the beginning, the proceeds of the operation have been directed to charity.

Be the first to report on it Helsinki News.