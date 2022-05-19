Cafes Helsinki hides cafes with subtle tastes, where you feel like you are abroad – Do you already know these oases?

Can I have an Arabic breakfast or German vegan donuts? We went on a trip to the original cafes in Helsinki, where you feel like you are abroad.

Bright nightless nights, warm but not hot.

According to many, Finland is at its best in the summer. Even if the travel fever tickles, you don’t have to leave your home country to get into your travel mood. And not everyone even wants to.

Fortunately, there are several cafés in Helsinki where you can escape from everyday life for a while. Resting places where it’s easy to imagine being somewhere far away.

We visited five different delicacies in the capital.

1. to Iraq in Kontula

An Arabic breakfast in the style of Sabich Café fills your stomach if anything else.

Travel starts in the east. As you ascend the escalator of the metro station, you feel as if you are abroad.

The Kontula shopping center is teeming with people and life, even though it is the middle of the week. The guest next door attracts ethnic eateries that have been praised by restaurant critics.

The smell of a charcoal grill hovering in the nose moistens the tongue. For example, there would be Syrian and Uzbek flavors on offer.

We want breakfast, so we choose the Iraqi Sabich Café. An Arabic breakfast (9.50 euros) is available throughout the day, and one serving is easily enough for two or more eaters.

The Arabian breakfast at Sabich Café in Iraq includes a spicy sausage egg.

After a moment of waiting, a spicy sausage egg, feta, cheeses, yoghurt flavored with olive oil and herbs, olives, orange marmalade and much, much more arrive at the table.

The food tastes and hunger leaves. All that is left of the set is an oriental paste. Turkish coffee (2 e) tastes sweet and cardamom.

Baked pies (3 e) filled with, for example, feta, chicken or vegetables are waiting for their takers in the display case. The kitchen makes falafel (5 e) and kubba dumplings (10 e) to order.

The place seems popular: when previous customers leave, new ones arrive.

The popularity is not surprising. The prices are cheap for Helsinki residents. Listening to casual jazz music and tasting exotic mouthfuls would make you feel even longer.

Ostostie 4. Open Mon – Fri 8 am – 8 pm, Sat – Sun 10 am – 6 pm.

2. For the Finland tour in Töölö

The new Little Finland Cafe & Wine is popular. There are 400 guests on the best days, the café-wine bar is reported.

In March Pikku-Finlandia’s Cafe & Wine is full at lunchtime. Artek’s chairs seat mothers with babies, groups of friends and work teams.

The renovation of Finlandia Hall has brought the edible temptations of the café-wine bar closer to the townspeople, in a picturesque wooden evacuation space along the walking route around Töölönlahti.

In the middle of Finnish design and changing art exhibitions, you can make a domestic taste trip.

Chef Mika Jokela stops appropriately at our table and says that the offer is built from the products of Finnish small entrepreneurs. For example, meringue comes from a bakery in Pori, cheeses from Sastamala and Suonenjoki, among others.

The selection varies daily, but the specialty of the place, ie sea buckthorn (3.70 e), is always available. Pikku-Finlandia’s café-wine bar wants to stand out from its competitors with its own seductions, Jokela says.

“You can’t get a cinnamon thread from us.”

Sea buckthorn has a little flea specialty in Cafe & Wine.

In the bun, the buckthorn fluff is softened with cream and cream cheese. HS’s Chilean photographer Luis Bustamante keeps the vitamin bomb in this form even quite edible: fresh and a little sweet.

In addition to café delicacies, breakfast (EUR 9.50), lunch (EUR 12.50) and brunch (EUR 29) on Saturdays are served here.

Cafe & Wine’s wines have been chosen by the award-winning sommelier of the restaurant Muru Samuil Angelov. There is no need to crumble salted nuts with the liberating drink, as a couple of canapes are subtly added to the side.

Binoculars facilitate the bongling of the birds in Töölönlahti.

Karamzininranta 4. Open Mon – Tue 8–19, Wed – Fri 8–21, Sat 11–21, Sun 12–18.

3. To Paris in Kamppi

The cream-filled windbreaker cake comes from an artisan bakery in Helsinki, where the baker is a French gentleman.

Bonjourgreets the cafe owner and smiles broadly.

A piece of Paris is now in Kamppi, where the French Enchanté Café opened a few months ago. The name of the café can be translated as delighted or enchanted, or with the phrase “fun to meet”.

The cafe really comes in a good mood and feels welcome. That’s why one from Barcelona sitting at a cafe’s table Oscar Gómez says he comes here a few times a week.

Oscar Gómez, who moved to Finland from Barcelona, ​​likes the familiar atmosphere of the French café.

He likes the familiar atmosphere of the café and the three friends who run the place, with whom it is natural to exchange news, a bit like at home in Catalonia. It is not always as agile with Finns.

“Coffee is also good,” Gómez says.

That’s what our minds do. We order the traditional dark-roasted French milk coffee Café au lait (EUR 5.70) with cow’s milk and the fashionable spicy Chai latte (EUR 5.90) ​​with oatmeal.

Everything is wonderful in the display case: almond croissants (4.20 e), thousand leaves (mille-feuille8,90 e) and cream-filled windbreakers (choux à la crème, 6.70 e). Behind the counter French-Finnish Mikael Malin teaches utterance when incompetent in the way of names.

Choux à la crèmehe repeats and laughs heartily.

The prices seem high, but the pastries also come from artisan bakeries in Helsinki, where the real French are the flour pastries. Coffee again is responsible. The roastery in Montpellier, southern France, obtains beans from farms without intermediaries and roasts them according to the instructions of the Helsinki café.

Now let’s taste it. Teeth sink through the crispy shell of macaroni (2.50 e) into a suitably tough interior, and for a short time the memories carry me to Paris. Magnifique!

Eerikinkatu 9. Open Tue – Thu 11–18, Fri 11–19, Sat 10–19, Sun 11–17.

4. To Berlin in the Red Mountain

Simona Saarinen (left), Elina Parmakoff and Sara Auvinen enjoyed vegan donuts at the Berlin-inspired Round.

Pals Sara Auvinen, Elina Parmakoff and Simona Saarinen sitting at a table in a Red Mountain cafe enjoying donuts and ice drinks.

“We wanted some good offspring,” they say of their choice of cafe.

Round specializes in vegan donuts (3.90 e). Once a month, a new taste comes into the selection. Raspberry-Marianne, banana-chocolate and cherry-chocolate seem to have gone the most. There is also on-site ice cream (EUR 3.80) and lemon soda (EUR 3.50).

One of the owners of the café lived Harri Siekkinen says he was influenced by Berlin, where he has lived. The casual Berlin-like feel of the café is clearly felt.

The round also has delicacies for the eyes: Orcum Erdan's glass donuts.

Giant sweet donuts can be enjoyed in armchairs on a velvet sofa or checkered fabric. Disco balls hang on the ceiling, funk plays in the background.

Also on display is the art that changes every couple of weeks, this time Vera Lassenius photos and Orcum Erdanin glass donor.

“Sometimes there are rugs, sometimes the whole wall is painted. It varies a bit, ”says Siekkinen.

It is difficult to get up on a recessed sofa with a donut.

Iso Roobertinkatu 16. Open Mon – Fri 11–21, Sat 10.30–21, Sun 12–18.

5. To the island of Lomas in Lonn

Lonna’s café-bar is famous for its waffles. A salty and sweet option is available.

Round the small island of Lonna is only a ten minute drive from the Market Square. It arrives as if it were further away. Maybe not quite in the Canary Islands, but in the Stockholm archipelago perhaps.

The rails lead from the pier further inland to the island, a maze of old brick and wood buildings. Over the years, sea mines have been preserved in Lonn, which opened to the public in 2014.

Snacks are available from the casual café-bar. The real attraction of the place is the waffles (13 e). There is always a salty and sweet option. Fillings vary.

During the test, salmon, leek mayonnaise, pickled carrots and red onions and watercress have been piled on top of the salty waffle. The sweet has milk cream, stewed rhubarb, gooseberry, roasted barley, velvet sprout and mesia nerve. Both are decorated with cute edible pans.

In addition to waffles, Lonna’s café-bar has invested in nativity wines and locally sourced snacks.

The Austrian naturosee (10 e) works with the salty waffle, and the rhubarb lime (5 e) made at the slaughterhouse with the sweet one.

In summer, free events are held in Lonn. The program includes at least jazz festivals, midsummer parties, open-air movies and wine bingo.

You can borrow a variety of games and books from the café’s shelves. It is also worth packing a swimsuit, as the island has a sauna and a steam bath.

Open Tue – Sat 12–21 p.m. The water bus runs from the Lübeck Pier in the South Harbor. A return ticket costs EUR 8.30 for adults and EUR 4.20 for 7-16 year olds. The same ticket takes you to Suomenlinna. www.suomensaaristokuljetus.fi