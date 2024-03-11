Cafes | Café Ursula is threatened with demolition – “Why do you always have to change good things?” frequent customers

Reorganization of the shares of the restaurant company can lead to the demolition of the entire building. Regular customers are worried about the potential demolition of the more than 70-year-old restaurant.

Dazzling. The March spring sun has climbed over Suomenlinna. From there it runs along Kruunuvuorenselkä's sun bridge directly to Café Ursula's terrace on Ehrenströmintie to Kaivopuisto.

With its back against the outer wall of Café Ursula, it sits facing south Marianne Bogdanoff.

“I was surprised that the sea is still frozen,” says Bogdanoff. He has walked to Kaivopuisto for coffee from Eerikinkatu in Kampi.

Marianne Bogdanoff from Punavuori stopped for a coffee at Café Ursula.

The nurse has been working in England for 10 years, in Afghanistan for six years, and the last time she returned two years ago was from Niger for the European Union.

“Light is important. I take my hat off to the Finns, who can make it here all year round.”

Pair Marianne Bogdanoff, who visits Ursula once a week, is surprised not only by the ice, but also by the public discussion about the future of the beach restaurant.

HS reports last week, that two-thirds of the company's shares were transferred to Tradeka-Yhtiöt oy. Ursula was founded in Helsinki's Olympic year 1952.

See also Ice hockey | Anni Keisala's saves saved the Lady Lions A maritime theme can be seen in the terrace architecture of the beach cafe founded in 1952.

Previously, these shares were owned by associations, i.e. Helsinki First Home, Kesäkotiyhdistys Kallioniemi, Lomakoti Kotoranta and Pienperheyhdistys. A third of the shares remain owned by the People's Cultural Fund.

Tradeka promises a continuation of Café Ursula's legacy as a benefactor. Every year, Tradeka supports non-profit activities with 10 percent of the business income. Last year, Tradeka and the foundations it founded distributed a total of 1.43 million euros to organizations.

There is also a big renovation ahead – or even an even wider turmoil.

“It is possible that part of the old cafe property or even the entire building will have to be demolished”, Development Director of Tradeka-Yhtiöt oy Marianne Kinnunen tells. He is now also the chairman of the board of the Ursula company.

Marianne Bogdanoff is not happy about the news.

“It's shocking if this is closed for a long time. This is an idyll in a central location,” he says.

The clock approaches eleven, and Café Ursula's breakfast changes to lunch. More and more customers are arriving.

Pirjo Kotro came from Punavuori, drank coffee, ate a Karelian pie, read a newspaper, and headed home via Kauppatori, Esplanadi and Boulevard. See also Coronavirus The next variant could be far more dangerous than omicron, experts in the Observer warn

The restaurant subscribes to Helsingin Sanom, iltapäivälehti, Hufvudstadsbladet and Kauppalehti. According to the staff, they are read diligently.

Sun already warms up so much that more and more people are venturing outside to the terrace. Punavuoreinen Pirjo Kotro has already finished the coffee and Karelian pie with egg butter he had for breakfast.

He says he walks 10,000 steps, and along a pretty classic route. “From here [Ursulasta] To the market square, then Esplanadi and Boulevard home.”

There is enough light to reflect from the window.

Kotro has been visiting Café Ursula regularly since childhood with his family from Katajanokka. He describes his feelings about the possible demolition of Ursula and the construction of a new building as “a little sad”.

“This is quite peaceful and charming. It depends on what will be replaced, so that the image is not lost. Cafe Carousel [naapurissa Merisatamanrannassa] proceeds when it is round in shape.”

Two the crow attacks the leftovers on the breakfast plate. The Labrador Retriever looks at them indifferently.

“It's beautiful here,” an elderly woman rejoices at the weather by the sea.

As half a day approaches, more and more customers have come. Their average age would seem to be somewhere around middle age, with the exception of two pram-age babies and their mothers.

The tourist bus passes the cafe on Ehrenströmintie. I hear that familiar lunch guests are the staff of nearby embassies. Four men in overalls also step in for lunch.

Karl-Gustav Widén came from Laajasalo to Kaivopuisto for lunch.

Karl-Gustav Widen has arrived at Kaivopuisto from behind Kruunuvuorenselkä from Laajasalo. He has come because of the environment. Widén praises that even in Laajasalo there is enough beach, and the scenery is great. But the beach cafe is said to be missing.

“This [Ursula] is a traditional place, worth preserving.”

Tiina Häyry and Heikki Pilvinen have come from Etu-Töölö from Caloniuskatu. They have a party place. Pilvinen has come home from cancer treatments, and there are no more colonies.

“This is my second birthday.”

They seem to agree on the possible demolition, or even renovation, of Café Ursula:

“It's a pity. It's pointless,” Heikki Pilvinen says.

“Why do you always have to change good things?” Tiina Häyry asks.

“This is an important, traditional place for many. Only over my dead body”, Heikki Pilvinen commented on the change.