Argentum Online is an Argentine game created in Visual Basic that was published in 1999. Damien Catanzaro, by then, I was just 4 years old. He did not imagine that this fantastic world, which knew how to bring together a large Spanish-speaking community in a massively multiplayer, would be his gateway to the programming. And much less, that in this way it would come to create a key application in times of pandemic: Cafecito.

The app is an Argentine version of Patreon or “Buy me a coffee”, Which are donation systems for” content creators “: writers, musicians, artists, youtubers, etc. A kind of “passing the cap”, as was always done in squares, subways and buses, but digital.

With 26 years, Damián managed to replicate an idea that did not exist in Argentina: “Cafecito was born out of a need of mine, I was looking for a way to finance the projects I was doing and not finding a local alternative to what I saw outside, I decided to create a very simple that later ended up leading to the platform that is Cafecito right now ”, he tells Clarion from his home in Villa del Parque.

The system is simple: a content creator (youtuber, streamer, writer, journalist, etc.) puts the button or link to Cafecito, “inviting” you to make a donation.

This can be a one-time or a monthly subscription to contribute regularly. Y Damien keeps that 5% of what the beneficiary receives.

Cafecito, the application to “pass the cap” online.

The numbers are brutal: barely a year of life, there are 135 thousand accounts created (not all of them are 100% active, of course) and almost a million visits per month.

Its creator began to “elbow” -program- as a boy, when he proposed to migrate the platform of the Argentum Online to a web version, so that everyone could play without having to install it.

The site, translated into HTML Y Javascript, it is still online and operational.

Damián went to a technical school in Lanús and did not continue studying at the university level. “I tried, but it wasn’t something I could do, it wasn’t for me,” she says. Instead, he devoted himself to programming more and more.

After resigning in August last year from Digiventures (a fintech where he was technical leader of two projects), he now dedicates himself fully to Cafecito, an application that he launched on May 29, 2020 and today it is proposed to take to other Latin American countries.

From his desk with three monitors, a mini 3D printing workshop, the mask of Majora (a delivery of The legend of zelda that came out when Damien was just 5 years old) and a Pikachu disguised as Thor, Damien told Clarion a bit of its history, what it is planning and what will be the next steps for Cafecito.

Cafecito already has more than 130 thousand users. Photo Germán García Adrasti

─How did you learn to program?

─In development I got involved at the age of 13 through Argentum online, it had a very large development community that game. And for being involved in that, having a server and so on, I ended up learning the basics of programming, meeting people and knowing what i know now.

─What did you develop before Cafecito?

─Before Cafecito I had a lot of projects that did not come to light, but there were two in particular that I did: one was CourseIt, a programming bootcamp. I am no longer there but my partner and friend continues to support it. And the other was the Argentum Online project.

─What did you use to develop Cafecito?

─There were three ideas: one is “Patreon “, which is the best known. And the concept of “coffee” there are two out there: “Coffee” and “Buy me a coffee”. I was grabbing a bit of each one and there I put together Cafecito as it is today.

─How was the development step by step?

─Cafecito was born from a tweet. I said that the idea of ​​bringing such a project to Argentina had occurred to me.

The biggest decision of all was wanting to open an Argentum Online server and that this triggers me to start learning to program and meet many people who accompany me to this day. And the second was to want to bring the “tips” model to Argentina, Cafecito ☕️. https://t.co/fkg8ce3gfp pic.twitter.com/ggO3K2gTf5 – Damian Catanzaro ☕️ (@DamianCatanzaro) May 17, 2021

A lot of people started to take over and in February of last year I finished the first version of what was Cafecito, which was not a platform in itself but a profile of mine where people could send coffee, leaving a message, MercadoPago would reach them and they would make the payment there. Then May 29 was the day the platform came out. Throughout that course I was developing that profile and as there were people interested in create your own I thought to put it on a platform to see what would come of it.

─What challenges did you encounter when moving forward with the app?

─Payment integrations. Currently in Argentina it is integrated only in MercadoPago (MP). While there are others, they are not very popular and are known to everyone by MP. The biggest challenge was integrating MP so that everyone can use it.

─Who is the one who uses it the most?

─There are many streamers who got involved, one of them is Lucho Mellera, a comedian, who is among the top of the received coffee. He uses it in his stream so that they donate there.

─Any story that has surprised you?

─At the beginning of the year, a bakery in Tierra del Fuego caught fire [La Unión, ver acá] and they used Cafecito to gather 450 thousand pesos to help them. It was promoted by Churrería El Topo.

─In what languages ​​do you develop and why?

─JavascriptI’m using it more than anything because it’s one of the most popular languages ​​right now and it works for a lot of applications. It can be programmed for websites but also for servers, build desktop applications and it is very powerful, even mobile apps. It gives you a lot of versatility, in addition to being widely used, it has the advantage that if you have a question, you will always find someone who has already asked it and they have it resolved.

─What do you do when you are not programming? What do you spend time on?

─A lot, programming itself is a hobby for me. But outside of that I like to paint. I usually paint figures, I’m quite a fan of 3D printers, I have two at home. I’m printing things all the time and I play a lot with that. From the physical side I like to train, I do crossfit and play soccer.

A 3D printed “Pikachu-Thor”. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Damien dabbles in implementations with 3D printing and paints models. Photo Germán García Adrasti

─For those who have no idea and your Twitter bio crosses: what is it to be a “full stack web developer”?

─It is a way of calling a person who is responsible not only for making a web page itself but also for the server part and the architecture of the database, where it runs. He is a person who has many roles of many different technologies to put together an application or web.

─Do you live in Cafecito today?

─Yes, I am living 100% from Cafecito, I do not live from anything else. In August I gave up my job And I went to work in Cafecito fully, already at that moment it left me an income to live and pay the bills, and today it also leaves me savings.

─And why does the app keep giving you work?

Because you have to maintain it, give support, improve it. The idea is expand it to several more countries in Latin America, so that’s one of my main jobs right now.

Maintenance and expansion, the day to day with Cafecito. Photo Germán García Adrasti

─Is that process very complicated?

─There are difficulties, I have to open a company in each country so that Cafecito can operate, I am currently looking to open 3 companies, in Uruguay, Chile and Mexico, the idea is that in the coming months to be able to disembark in those countries.

─Are you going to add more means of payment?

─Yes, I want to add PayPal Now, so that they can also accept payments from abroad, I am already in the last steps.

─Are you working on a new project?

─Now I’m not with any extra projects. I am reading a lot about crypto, about the technologies, smart contracts and the programming behind it. If there is a project in the future it will surely be something with this.

The mini 3D printing workshop. Photo Germán García Adrasti

─Do you invest in cryptocurrencies?

─I really like to see the technology behind him. I got some money in ETH Y Bitcoin, now I got into Polygon which is a new one.

─Beyond them, what future do you see for blockchain as a technology?

─I think that the blockchain has a lot of uses, surely many that we still don’t know about, but not as many as people or companies want to sell it. Some time ago, when the furor started for this, it was added a blockchain to each venture or thing just to increase its value and dont have much sense.

─What about the NFTs?

─The NFTs are a way of interacting on the blockchain where the images or signatures of the authors are stored, but I don’t quite know what future I see for that. I know a lot of things are being done because being a decentralized database has millions of uses and with the Ethereum issue of having smart contracts it gave an extra layer of being able to program on top of the blockchain, has to innovate for a while.

Photo Germán García Adrasti

