Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

A Berlin café is struggling with a lack of space. That’s why the operators have a special idea: guests should leave after 20 minutes.

Berlin – Anyone who would like to have a quiet coffee in a café on a day off should choose their place well. Because on social media has notesofberlin posted a picture of a curious request from a cafe owner. It reads how he demands that his guests vacate their seats after a short time to make room for the next customers. That’s why there’s a lot of mockery on the internet.

“No more than 20 minutes”: Café asks guests to leave quickly

The message hangs at the entrance of the café door. It says: “I have a small cafe and in winter there is little space”. So far nothing unusual – after all, many owners of bars in Berlin and elsewhere should feel the same way. But it goes on to say: “Therefore please be so fair and plan no more than 20 minutes for your visit”. And finally: “Thank you for your understanding”.

A Berlin café made an unusual request to its guests: They should leave after 20 minutes. © notesofberlin

But the café owner is unlikely to be understood. At least not on the web. A user comments: “This is an absolute no-go”. Another commented: “I would turn around and leave in a heartbeat”. Another finds: “Assembly line service, very profit-oriented, but not very fair”. In Charlevoix one operator even closed her restaurant completely because her guests were too mean. Another Local owner also threatened to close his shop if he heard swear words on site.

“Perfect place for speed dating”: Netz scoffs at Berlin café

However, some users take the café’s request with humor. One user comments: “The perfect place for speed dating”. Another writes: “Really awesome, sitting in a café with time pressure, sounds like a really comfortable Sunday afternoon”. Another user also finds: “Sounds really comfortable, you’re happy to help and plan zero minutes for the visit so that the table is free again faster”.