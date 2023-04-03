Cafe Explosion | “Nastya handed” the statue to the war blogger and then it exploded – this is known about the case

In Russia, Ukrainian special forces and opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s foundation have been blamed for the attack, while in the West the Russian administration is also suspected of being responsible.

St. Petersburg On Vasil Island, bunches of red roses and carnations are gathered around a lamp post. A candle is burning in the middle of them and there is a black and white portrait of a man staring from under his eyebrows.

“I did not fight for the Donetsk or Luhansk People’s Republics. I fought for Russia”, reads below the picture.

The picture shows a well-known war blogger Maxim Fomin, who was killed in an explosion on Sunday evening in the downtown area of ​​St. Petersburg. The attack took place in Vasilinsaari at Street Food Bar No. 1, which has belonged to the owner of the Wagner group To Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Same with Prigozhin announced on Sunday, that in memory of Fomin, the flag of the Wagner forces would have been raised at the city administration block in Bahmut, where the Ukrainian and Russian forces have recently fought bloody battles.

A criminal investigator visited the scene on Sunday evening.

The man brought red flowers to the lamp post on the street of the restaurant where the explosion that killed Fomin took place.

The person who was killed had criticized the military leadership

War blogger Maksim Fomi, who died on Sunday, in an undated photo.

40 years old Fomin was born in Makiivka, in the Donetsk region of Soviet Ukraine, in 1982. He was a separatist who fought in eastern Ukraine, an active advocate of Russian military actions and an influential pro-Russian propagandist. On the other hand, he was also a harsh critic of the Kremlin’s war management.

Fomin, who went by the name Vladlen Tatarski, was one of Russia’s most popular war bloggers who also appeared in propaganda programs. Fominin On the Telegram channel has over 570,000 followers. On his Russian social media account In Vkontakte Fomin has 22,000 followers.

On Vkontakte, Fomin calls Russia’s war in Ukraine “a holy war against the antichrist”.

On Telegram, Fomin’s latest updates include a banner covering the facade of a house in Moscow advertising joining the mercenary group Wagner. According to Fomin, the sight was “pleasant”, and he wrote that he had seen similar ones in Rostov.

“But in many cities this is the case [banneria] not yet. I hope that the reason is just that we haven’t had time to order one yet,” Fomin wrote.

Fomin’s last post on Telegram was an article rebroadcast from another war channel about the counterattack being prepared by Ukraine.

In 2011, Fomin was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Ukraine for an attempted bank robbery, says Russian SotaVision publication. He served his sentence in Horlivka, near the city of Donetsk, but managed to escape in 2014 when the war in eastern Ukraine started.

Fomin participated in the fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and pushed for the region’s independence from Ukraine. For the past year, he has been actively commenting on Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Fomin has even been invited to the Kremlin – for example, to the annexation ceremony of four regions partially seized from Ukraine to Russia last fall. At the same event, he gave one of the most famous from his comments: “We win all, we kill all, we rob, all that we must. Everything will be as we want.”

Fomin would have celebrated his 41st birthday later this month.

On Sunday evening, flowers and a photo of the slain war blogger were brought to the explosion site in St. Petersburg. The picture reads “I fought for Russia”.

The authorities released a video of the arrested woman

Fomi was performing in a cafe on Sunday night when the explosion happened. The cafe says that it was rented for the evening by a group called Cyber ​​Front Z, which spreads Kremlin propaganda and calls itself the “Russian Information Forces”.

There, a young woman who introduced herself as “Nastya” handed Fomin a bust of a soldier, which apparently had explosives hidden inside. “Nastja” himself reportedly left the cafe before the explosion.

In the videos of the incident that have spread, a flare can be seen from the windows of the premises on the first floor, as a result of which the windows of the premises explode onto the street.

In later video footage, the authorities have demarcated the area with warning tape.

The explosion caused destruction in the restaurant and knocked down the windows onto the street.

The restaurant’s glass walls fell onto the street from the force of the explosion.

Early on Monday, a suspect in the attack was arrested in St. Petersburg Darya TrepovaSt. Petersburg newspaper Fontanka tells. This is the same person who handed the statue to Fomin, who was previously called “Nastya”.

Fontanka sources according to Trepova was born in 1997 and the police know her from before. He was arrested last year on February 24 at an anti-war demonstration in the center of St. Petersburg.

On Monday, the Russian authorities published a video in which the arrested Trepova says that she was arrested only because she “was at the scene of the murder”. In the video, he does not answer his interrogator’s question about who had given him the explosive statue. The video was reported by, among others, the Ukrainian News and Information Office I dream and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to Fontanka, the police surrounded the apartment where Trepova was staying early Monday morning. On Sunday, the police were A cup visited another apartment, where it would have interrogated Trepova’s mother and sister.

Trepova had moved from Moscow to St. Petersburg only a little earlier, but apparently did not intend to stay for a long time: she had bought a flight to Uzbekistan, Fontanka says.

Russia blames Ukraine

The accusations and suspicions about the person behind the attack and the motives are running hot and are manifold.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee published on Monday bulletinaccording to which the attack was planned jointly by the special services of Ukraine To Alexei Navalny with the anti-corruption foundation FBK. Opposition leader Navalnyi, who was the target of the Kremlin poisoning attempt in 2020, is serving his political sentence in a penal prison in Russia.

The connection between the Ukrainian special services and Navalny’s foundation was explained only by the fact that, according to the committee, Trepova would be an “active supporter” of FBK.

Ivan Zhdanov, one of the directors of Navalny’s foundation, announced that the foundation is not involved in the act of terrorism. Tells about it Medusa.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday A cup according to which Fomin’s death was a terrorist attack. Peskov quoted the committee’s text on Ukraine’s possible involvement.

“The Kyiv administration could quite possibly be behind Fomin’s murder and the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg,” Peskov said and continued that this is exactly why Russia is at war in Ukraine.

“It [Ukraina] is a regime that supports terrorist acts, a regime that is responsible Darja Duginan of murder. — The regime responsible for killing people for many years, starting in 2014. This is exactly why we are conducting a military special operation,” Peskov said.

Last August, Russia accused Ukraine of murdering pro-Kremlin journalist Darya Dugina. Dugina, who died in a car bomb explosion, was the daughter of a Russian extreme nationalist and political scientist, Aleksandr Duginindaughter.

Ukraine has denied its involvement in Dugina’s murder.

Formerly also the head of the occupying administration of the “People’s Republic” of Donetsk Denis Pushil hinted that Ukraine was behind the attack.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak in turn said on Twitterthat Russian terrorists attack their own citizens.

American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) instead analyzed that Fomin’s murder would be related to the dispute between the Russian regime and the mercenary Wagner. Wagner’s owner Prigozhin has long criticized the Russian government for not supporting Wagner enough in the war. According to ISW, Fomin’s murder could be Russia’s warning to Prigozhin.

Russian according to the Ministry of the Interior, 32 people were injured in Sunday’s attack, of which 10 are in critical condition. One of the injured is said to be a 14-year-old girl.

According to preliminary information, the strength of the explosive corresponded to 100–200 grams of TNT.

A homicide investigation has been opened into the incident.