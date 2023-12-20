Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/20/2023 – 19:22

The Brazilian Agriculture and Livestock Confederation (CNA) participated on Tuesday, 19th, in a meeting that discussed the structure of the Coffee Economy Defense Fund (Funcafé). According to a note from the entity, the meeting took place with the Technical Committee of the Coffee Policy Deliberative Council (CDPC). Among the changes that were defended by the CNA in Decree 94,874/87, which established Funcafé, are the inclusion of incentives for certification, the promotion of Brazilian coffee, the defense of prices and the market and the mitigation of climate risks, in addition to training and qualification of human resources throughout the coffee production chain.

For the president of the CNA National Coffee Commission, Fabrício Andrade, updating the decree was necessary due to changes in the coffee growing scenario in Brazil and around the world. “We had the alignment of entities and the government supporting and understanding the situation of national coffee farming. Updating the decree brings more possibilities to continue advancing in improving the competitiveness of the production chain”, he said, in the CNA note.

As the CNA Commission's technical advisor, Raquel Miranda, also reported in the note, all of the entity's suggestions were approved by the committee. “This is a claim that the CNA has been following since 2021. Updating the decree was essential to bring legal certainty to Funcafé, but also to modernize the tool and allow the Fund to be applied in areas that meet the reality of current coffee farming.”

The approved draft will be evaluated by Conjur and the Ministry of Agriculture and, after approval by the Coffee Policy Deliberative Council, will be approved by the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro.