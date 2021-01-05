Tired of war, she preferred to give up. Valérie, a single mother of two teenagers aged 14 and 16, has always juggled without being able to rely too much on child support from her ex-spouse. Accumulated delays, incessant justifications … “I know it’s a right, but I was tired of always having the feeling of begging for the 400 euros pension, she says. So I gave up. Although obviously I needed this money for my children. “ In France, between 30 and 40% of the 1 million alimony payments are not paid at all, or with irregularities and delays. Each year, 350,000 people are victims of these unpaid debts. Mainly women, who make up 85% of single-parent families. Among them, 33% are affected by precariousness, which is twice as many as the rest of the population.

More than 400,000 separations are recorded each year

In an attempt to counter the problem, the government launched a reform of the payment of this pension, which came into full force on January 1. This Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron must go to the family allowances fund (CAF) of Tours (Indre-et-Loire) in order to promote it. A first official trip for the president, who should meet the beneficiaries of this reform, announced at the end of the great national debate. The subject concerns one in four families (2.4 million people), knowing that more than 400,000 separations are recorded each year. And alimony represents a fifth of the resources of single-parent families, for which non-payment is a real sword of Damocles. “Unpaid bills paralyze single mothers, especially because the pension is often used as an instrument of pressure or threat, while it is a real concern to make ends meet”, notes Constance Bensussan, adviser on solidarity, equality between women and men, struggles against discrimination by the President of the Republic.

A reflection was carried out, with associations supporting single-parent families and the various ministries concerned, to better secure the payment of pensions and provide families with lasting protection. In 2016, the Agency for the recovery of unpaid maintenance payments (Aripa) had already been created. “Little known, this system has settled only 20% of unpaid bills”, recognizes Constance Bensussan. It was also necessary that the victim renews his procedures for each unpaid. From now on, the CAF or the MSA (for beneficiaries of the agricultural scheme) can collect alimony from the parent who must pay it and then pay it every month to the one who must receive it. They can make withdrawals from the bank accounts of the ex-spouse. The service was already offered since October 1, but only to parents with unpaid bills (10,000 parents have benefited from it). It is now accessible to everyone. “The request can be made by one of the two parents, to the CAF or to the judge during a divorce, explains Constance Bensussan. With a single step, the fund will then be the intermediary until the child is 18 years old. “ In the event of non-payment, CAF will automatically pay an amount of 116 euros per month to the injured parent and will then turn to the bad payer, by withdrawing the amount concerned directly from his bank account. In the event of insolvency, the ex-spouse will be contacted to set up a schedule to make up for the delay.

This new system, largely inspired by the one implemented in Quebec since 1995, should gain momentum and reach 100,000 people per year. In this perspective, 450 agents have been recruited to process the requests. Total cost of the operation: 42 million in 2020, 85 million in 2021 and 122 million from 2022. In Quebec, there are now only 4% of unpaid bills.