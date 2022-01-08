Teams will be required to play matches if they have at least eleven players available who have tested negative for COVID-19.

“A team without at least 11 players will be considered to lose the match 0-2,” the organizers said in an update to the regulations.

But they said the organizing committee has the right to “take the appropriate decision” in “exceptional cases”.

In the absence of a goalkeeper, another player from the team must replace the goalkeeper, provided that the total number of players available is eleven.

Many teams were affected by infection with the Corona virus in the preparation period for the tournament in Cameroon, which starts on Sunday.