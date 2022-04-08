Mexico.- The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) proposed to the Mexican government a economic development project for the south-southeast region of the national territory, together with other initiatives that highlight the need to expand the area’s infrastructure.

In a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubonand other authorities of the Mexican federal administration, the president of the Development Bank of Latin America, Sergio Diaz-Granadosand agency executives, expressed the agency’s interest in promoting projects that help close the notorious development and economic growth gaps between southern Mexico and the rest of the country.

“Our mission is to accompany the efforts to change the economic history of our Latin American countries in favor of the most vulnerable population in a market of more than 600 million inhabitants,” said the director.

In this vein, Díaz-Granados emphasized that the south-southeast zone has a high potential to go through a process of relocation of new industrieshowever, pointed out that for this it is necessary to build or improve multimodal terminals, as well as logistics corridors.

In addition to this, the CAF director maintained that, in order to generate development in the south of Mexico, the expansion of railway developments and integrated transport systems is required, in addition to the modernization of ports and airports.

Díaz-Granados highlighted that CAF has worked with the objective of identifying a series of points to strengthen the potential in economic matters that the southern Mexican states have, with the purpose of recovering and being able to generate an economic dynamic of public investment, added to the conditions for attracting private capital.

Meanwhile, the head of the CAF pointed out that, as part of the economic development proposal in the southern region, the financial institution could finalize a “regional hub”which would constitute a management for Mexico and Central America in Mexico City, as well as a Corporate Country Management, which will be in charge of serving all of Latin America.