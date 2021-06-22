Silvia Rodriguez

The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) reported that with the help of Daiwa Securities Group it made its first thematic placement of bonds specifically aimed at financing nutrition programs in the region, for a total of 20 billion yen, approximately 183 million dollars, over a seven-year term.

According to information from CAF, the funds raised through the nutrition vouchers will be used for various initiatives related to this issue; In Argentina alone, 2.9 million children from 0 to 6 years have been benefited so far, pregnant and disabled with the Alimentar Card, which is part of the Support Program for the Argentine National Plan against Hunger.

On the other hand, this type of CAF bonds allows Japanese investors to participate in initiatives that improve the well-being of Latin Americans and ensure access to basic food basket of the most vulnerable.

“This type of thematic bonds are essential for promote initiatives that improve the well-being of the population, especially children from 0 to 6 years old, pregnant women and people with disabilities. With these resources, we will strengthen food programs in Latin America, “said CAF’s interim executive president, Renny López.

